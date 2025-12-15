© 2025 MTPR
With more rain coming, officials release water from storm-damaged dam near Libby

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:52 PM MST
A public notice from the City of Libby and Lincoln County warns that recent flood conditions may have compromised the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam. Engineers report the dam is currently holding but has the potential to fail. A map shows a highlighted flood impact zone through central and southern Libby. Residents in the affected area are advised that, if the dam fails, water flow could impact their properties. Those wishing to relocate may contact 406-293-6295.
Lincoln County Emergency Management
The town of Libby was under a flash flood watch Monday, this time due to a threatened dam south of town. Emergency managers say last week’s rainstorm drove powerful waters that damaged the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam.

Managers are releasing water from behind the structure to relieve some of the pressure and prevent a failure. If a failure happens, parts of town could once again experience minor flooding. The release is set to run through Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln County flooded during last week’s atmospheric river event, and more rain is expected to fall this week. Nick Holloway with the Western Montana All-Hazards Incident Management Team says the primary concern now is expected high winds through the middle of the week.

Gusts up to 65 miles per hour could knock down trees and powerlines already destabilized by the flooding.

“We’re very concerned about that,” Holloway told MTPR in a phone interview. “If we can get past this weather event coming in unscathed, or relatively unscathed, I think we’ll be looking good.”

The county says a separate dam that holds back the Upper Flower Creek reservoir is not at risk of failure.

Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
