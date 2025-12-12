© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floods leave at least 9 bridges in Lincoln County unusable, sheriff says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:09 PM MST
A bridge over Libby Creek, outside the town of Libby, MT, on December 12, 2025. After the flood waters receded, the only thing left connecting both sides of the concrete structure was a metal guardrail.
Aaron Bolton
A bridge over Libby Creek, outside the town of Libby, MT, on December 12, 2025. After the flood waters receded, the only thing left connecting both sides of the concrete structure was a metal guardrail.

Friday morning, several Libby residents ventured just outside of town to see what remained of a concrete bridge crossing Libby Creek. The only thing left connecting both sides was a metal guardrail.

Standing next to the swollen creek, Sandi Oliveira says another bridge washed away just a half mile from her home.

“Our home is fine. A lot of water in the yard, but that has receded now, and about half an inch in our shop, of water. But we got that all cleaned up.”

About 60 homes experienced minor flooding in Libby and Troy. Libby residents are expected to be on a boil water notice for at least a few days.

Sheriff Darren Short spoke about the damage at a press conference.

“This is a major event. This isn’t going to be something we can fix overnight.”

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short points at a large screen showing an aerial image of a bridge in Libby, MT. Short spoke about the flood damage at a press conference in Libby on December 12, 2025.
Aaron Bolton
Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short speaks about the flood damage at a press conference in Libby on December 12, 2025.

Short says at least nine bridges are believed to be compromised or completely washed away.

“Some people are driving 30, 40 miles out of their way, when it used to be a one-mile trip into town.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a state of emergency. That could bring state funds to the county for recovery. The county could also receive federal financial support.

The county will need to fully assess the damage before it gets that money. That could take a while with two more inches of rain in the forecast.

Via Flathead Electric Cooperative on Dec. 11, 2025: The Granite Creek Road Bridge in Libby has washed out, resulting in the road’s closure. Widespread flooding and fallen trees caused by heavily saturated ground have also led to multiple power outages and additional road closures throughout the area.
Montana News
Heavy rains in Lincoln County close roads, flood homes and prompt boil water order
Victoria Traxler

Tags
Montana News weatherLibby MontanaTroy MontanaSandi OliveiraDarren Short
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information