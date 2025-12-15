© 2025 MTPR
Ballot initiative to keep judicial elections nonpartisan advances

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published December 15, 2025 at 2:50 PM MST

A second ballot initiative that would ensure Montana’s judicial elections are nonpartisan is advancing.

The initiative was tied up in court when its backers and Attorney General Austin Knudsen disagreed over its wording. Knudsen has the authority to review ballot proposals before they can advance. The backers, Montanans for Fair and Impartial Courts, argued he went too far in rewriting the proposal.

The Montana Supreme Court unanimously agreed. The backers can now move forward with their original proposal.

Another initiative with the same goal is also moving forward. Supporters can now gather signatures in hopes of seeing their proposals on the 2026 ballot.

Republican state lawmakers have made several unsuccessful attempts to make judicial elections partisan, saying voters need more information on candidates.

Former Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath speaks in support of a proposed constitutional initiative to keep judicial elections nonpartisan. Nov. 20, 2025.
Montana News
Montana Supreme Court rejects AG's rewrite of judicial elections initiative
Shaylee Ragar

Montana News Montana PoliticsAustin Knudsen2026 electionsMontana Supreme CourtMontanans for Fair and Impartial Courts
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
