Ballot initiative to keep judicial elections nonpartisan advances

A second ballot initiative that would ensure Montana’s judicial elections are nonpartisan is advancing.

The initiative was tied up in court when its backers and Attorney General Austin Knudsen disagreed over its wording. Knudsen has the authority to review ballot proposals before they can advance. The backers, Montanans for Fair and Impartial Courts, argued he went too far in rewriting the proposal.

The Montana Supreme Court unanimously agreed. The backers can now move forward with their original proposal.

Another initiative with the same goal is also moving forward. Supporters can now gather signatures in hopes of seeing their proposals on the 2026 ballot.

Republican state lawmakers have made several unsuccessful attempts to make judicial elections partisan, saying voters need more information on candidates.