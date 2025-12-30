The newest thing to check out from Montana libraries? Telescopes

One-hundred-and-twenty-four astronomical telescopes will be distributed to public libraries across Montana. Members of the public will be able to check them out from any public library that opts-in.

The initiative stems from the University of Montana’s science museum spectrUM. It was awarded $250,000 for the project from a NASA program focused on engaging people with science.

SpectrUM's Nicholos Wethington is the Associate Director of Library Telescope Programs. He hopes they empower budding astronomers across rural and tribal communities:

“In rural places especially, they are so well suited to go stargazing. Like many people who would check them out in a lot of places can just go out in their back porch and have a great viewing experience. They don't have to go anywhere,” Wethington said.

The project will also include NASA-led virtual events that highlight current scientists and missions. There are also training and educational resources for librarians.

Wethington first set up a telescope for Missoula Public Library 13 years ago. It’s still being checked out today. SpectrUM hopes to begin distributing the new telescopes in April 2026.

