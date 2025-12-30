© 2026 MTPR
The newest thing to check out from Montana libraries? Telescopes

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published December 30, 2025 at 1:24 PM MST
A starry night over Grinnell Peak, seen from the shore of Swiftcurrent Lake in the Many Glacier area of Glacier National Park.
Evan Haas/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStock
Grinnell Peak seen from the shore of Swiftcurrent Lake in the Many Glacier area of Glacier National Park.

One-hundred-and-twenty-four astronomical telescopes will be distributed to public libraries across Montana. Members of the public will be able to check them out from any public library that opts-in.

The initiative stems from the University of Montana’s science museum spectrUM. It was awarded $250,000 for the project from a NASA program focused on engaging people with science.

SpectrUM's Nicholos Wethington is the Associate Director of Library Telescope Programs. He hopes they empower budding astronomers across rural and tribal communities:

“In rural places especially, they are so well suited to go stargazing. Like many people who would check them out in a lot of places can just go out in their back porch and have a great viewing experience. They don't have to go anywhere,” Wethington said.

The project will also include NASA-led virtual events that highlight current scientists and missions. There are also training and educational resources for librarians.

Wethington first set up a telescope for Missoula Public Library 13 years ago. It’s still being checked out today. SpectrUM hopes to begin distributing the new telescopes in April 2026.
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
