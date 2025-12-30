Trump administration sued over new design for parks passes

Next year’s national parks passes have undergone a new design that some say is illegal.

An image of Glacier National Park was set to be used on the 2026 version of the “America the Beautiful Pass”. The pass allows entry to national parks and other fee areas on federal public lands.

But the Trump administration decided to change it to display images of President Trump with former President George Washington.

The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the Department of the Interior, National Park Service and Department of Agriculture over the change.

On previous passes, the image has been selected by the National Parks Foundation’s annual contest. The contest features images of national parks, and is established by federal law. In its lawsuit the Center for Biological Diversity says the administration changing the image violates that law.

