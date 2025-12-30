© 2026 MTPR
Trump administration sued over new design for parks passes

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 30, 2025 at 1:54 PM MST
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.
Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.

Next year’s national parks passes have undergone a new design that some say is illegal.

An image of Glacier National Park was set to be used on the 2026 version of the “America the Beautiful Pass”. The pass allows entry to national parks and other fee areas on federal public lands.

But the Trump administration decided to change it to display images of President Trump with former President George Washington.

The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the Department of the Interior, National Park Service and Department of Agriculture over the change.

On previous passes, the image has been selected by the National Parks Foundation’s annual contest. The contest features images of national parks, and is established by federal law. In its lawsuit the Center for Biological Diversity says the administration changing the image violates that law.
Montana News Trump AdministrationGlacier National ParkNational Park ServiceU.S. Department of the InteriorCenter For Biological Diversity
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

