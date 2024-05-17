Q&A: Bowen Greenwood, Republican Candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court

Candidate Q&A Q&A: Roger Roots, Libertarian Candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Erin Farris-Olsen, Democratic Candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Christi Jacobsen, Republican Candidate for Secretary of State We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name, as it will appear on the ballot?

Bowen Greenwood

What is your age?

52

Where do you live?

Helena, MT

What is your education background?

Billings West High class of 1990, BA from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. in 1994.

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Current: Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court. Previous: Public Information Officer at the Public Service Commission. Montana Family Foundation. Executive Director of the Montana Republican Party. Public Information Officer and Communications Director for many Republican candidates over the years. Former reporter. Freelance writer and novelist throughout.

What motivated you to seek the office of Clerk of the Supreme Court?

When I ran and won in 2018, it was the public information aspect of the job that attracted me. I believe the people of Montana have a right to know what their government is doing. Transparency and sunshine are the best way for every agency of government to operate, and that includes the Montana Supreme Court. That's why I started the process of listing "cases in the news" on the website -- to help people find cases when they don't know about docket numbers, attorneys, or parties. It's also why I started emailing Supreme Court opinions out to anyone in Montana who's interested, so ordinary citizens, not just lawyers, can see what's going on at the Supreme Court.

What experience do you have in filing, storing or managing court records?

Five years of experience as Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court.

What role does partisanship play in the office of Clerk of the Supreme Court?

This office is elected with a party label. I am a Republican, and proudly so. I'm glad this is a partisan office. It should be. In this position, I'm able to use the experience and knowledge I've gained about the court to assist conservatives who are defending our policy goals. That's why I'm endorsed by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, and the Montana Family Foundation. When their attorneys, or attorneys working on their issues, come to the Montana Supreme Court, I'm a trusted ally to guide them through the process.

Do you think there are ways the office of Clerk of the Supreme Court can improve?

My short term goals include making it easier for every person in Montana to find the precise, permanent link to every court opinion. My long term goal is to make opinions and major orders keyword searchable, rather than just by docket number or party name.

What role should the Clerk play in the operations of the Montana Supreme Court?

The Clerk's office is the "front door" of the Montana Supreme Court. Every filing, every case, every petition begins here. As such, the Clerk can be a guide for people who've never participated in the Supreme Court before. The Clerk can also be the face of Access to Justice -- the Clerk's office helps people who can't afford a lawyer get their documents filed.