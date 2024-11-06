Republicans sweep Montana elections

Montana Republicans swept statewide offices in the 2024 election.

At the top of the ticket, Republican Tim Sheehy defeated three term incumbent Democrat Jon Tester. The Associated Press called the race around 4:30 this morning. The former U.S. Navy SEAL promised to address the southern border crisis and curb government regulation. Tester was the last remaining Democrat in Montana to hold statewide office.

Gov. Greg Gianforte won a second term. Gianforte spoke to a crowd of supporters at a GOP watch party in Bozeman soon after the AP called his win over Democrat Ryan Busse minutes, after polls closed.

"I can tell you that serving as your governor these last four years has been the greatest honor of my life — and now we get four more years!"

Republicans are celebrating wins in the rest of Montana's top executive positions.

That includes: James Brown as State Auditor, Christi Jacobsen as Secretary of State, Susie Hedalen as Superintendent of Public Instruction, Bowen Greenwood as Clerk of the Supreme Court and Austin Knudsen as Attorney General.

Knudsen said this to supporters last night as early results showed strong support for the GOP.

"What a great night to be a Republican in America, but what a great night to be a Republican in Montana. Thank you all!"

Republicans also held both congressional districts with wins from Ryan Zinke in the West and Troy Downing in the East.

While giving the GOP wins across the board, Montanans also voted in support of access to abortion. Voters approved CI-128 that prohibits the government from denying the right to abortion before fetal viability.

The measure also guarantees abortion access post-viability to protect the pregnant person’s life or health.

Montana is one of 10 states voting on abortion. An amendment failed in Florida to reach a 60% threshold. Meanwhile, voters have added reproductive rights protections in Missouri, Colorado and Maryland.

CI-126, which would have created a top-four primary, was rejected by voters. Likewise, CI-127 failed. It would have required winning candidates to receive at least 50% of the vote.

Cory Swanson won the election for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in a contest with Jeremiah Lynch. Voters chose Katherine Bidegaray for the court's third seat.