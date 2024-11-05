2024 Election Day updates

As of last night, at least 425,000 Montanans had turned in their ballots for the 2024 election. That’s 77% of all voters who received mail-in ballots, according to data from the Secretary of State reported Sunday night. It’s more than half of all registered voters in the state.

Montana surpassed 80% voter turnout in the 2020 election for the first time since 1972. High turnout proved beneficial to Republicans in 2020, who swept every statewide race.

Judith Basin, Stillwater and Powder River counties are leading in turnout. Big Horn, Roosevelt and Glacier counties are seeing the lowest turnout so far.

It’s too late to return absentee ballots by mail. They must be dropped off at a county election office or polling place by 8 p.m. Tuesday, when all voting closes. Voter registration is also available until voting ends. Voters who are in line to cast a ballot by 8 p.m. can stay in line to vote.