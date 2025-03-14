© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Feds extend comment period on grizzly bears' endangered species status

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published March 14, 2025 at 6:35 PM MDT

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will extend the public comment period on the decision to keep grizzly bears in the lower 48 under federal protections.

In January, the agency proposed a rule to maintain the bears’ status as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The comment period was set to end in mid-March but will now be open through May 16. The extension comes after the agency cancelled a series of in person public hearings on the rule change days before they were scheduled.

Grizzly bear news
Tags
Montana News Montana Fish and Wildlife CommissionEndangered Species ActEnvironmentgrizzly bearsU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
