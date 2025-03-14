Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.
Feds extend comment period on grizzly bears' endangered species status
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will extend the public comment period on the decision to keep grizzly bears in the lower 48 under federal protections.
In January, the agency proposed a rule to maintain the bears’ status as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The comment period was set to end in mid-March but will now be open through May 16. The extension comes after the agency cancelled a series of in person public hearings on the rule change days before they were scheduled.
Last week, President Trump released an order to freeze all kinds of federal rules proposed in the days before the Administration changed, including the latest grizzly bear delisting rule. The Trump Administration is reviewing what Biden tried to do with grizzlies, and deciding what’s next.
The USFWS had scheduled public hearings on the decision for Missoula, Coeur D’Alene, Cody and online this week. In a statement, the agency wrote the meetings were cancelled while the new presidential administration reviews the proposal.
