Feds extend comment period on grizzly bears' endangered species status

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will extend the public comment period on the decision to keep grizzly bears in the lower 48 under federal protections.

In January, the agency proposed a rule to maintain the bears’ status as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The comment period was set to end in mid-March but will now be open through May 16. The extension comes after the agency cancelled a series of in person public hearings on the rule change days before they were scheduled.