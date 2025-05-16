© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Public comment on grizzly bear management changes closes

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published May 16, 2025 at 3:54 PM MDT

Grizzly bears in the Northern Rockies could soon be managed as a single population if a proposed federal rule is finalized. That could make it harder to remove federal protections for bears in the future. The public comment period, which ends May 16, has generated a lot of input.

The rule was published just before Donald Trump took office in January and has generated more than 75,000 comments from across the country. If finalized, it would keep grizzly bears in the lower 48 states federally protected. It could also grant state authorities and landowners more leeway to manage bears in certain areas. 

Montana’s congressional delegation says the rule moves the goalpost for recovery.

Earlier this week, the delegation submitted a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with lawmakers from Idaho and Wyoming opposing the rule. They want management returned to the states.

Montana is home to more grizzly bears than any other state outside of Alaska. The populations in and around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks in particular have seen massive increases since Endangered Species Act protections began in 1975. The lawmakers say that’s evidence the populations have recovered.

“This decision would upend over 40 years of work and delisting expectations,” the letter said. “Changing the playbook now will set delisting back by decades and damage relations with states that have put years of work and millions of dollars to grizzly bear recovery.” the letter said.

The federal government has twice attempted to remove federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone area. Both decisions have been reversed in federal court. Montana’s congressional delegation is also backing bills that could delist Yellowstone bears through Congress.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a final decision on the rule that would maintain protections is expected by January 2026.

Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Timeline: A History Of Grizzly Bear Recovery In The Lower 48 States
A timeline of the management actions, court cases and notable events that have shaped grizzly bear recovery since their ESA listing through today.
Nick Mott
Nick Mott is a reporter and podcast producer based in Livingston, Montana.
