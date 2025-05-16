© 2025 MTPR
Briefs: Lab-grown meat ban; Grizzly bear activity closure

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler,
Elinor Smith
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:22 AM MDT

Governor signs ban on lab-grown meat into law
Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday signed into law a bill banning production and sale of lab-grown meat in Montana. In a statement, Gianforte said the law will “defend” ranchers who produce meat in the state.

The ban applies to all cell-cultured meat, or meat grown from animal cells in a controlled environment. Lab-grown meat is a developing science under review by the federal Food and Drug Administration. There are no lab-grown meat products currently for sale in grocery stores or restaurants.

Montana retailers could face suspension of their license, potential prosecution and fines if selling lab-grown meat after Oct. 1, 2025.

Grizzly bear activity closes Yellowstone River fishing site
Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

A fishing access site located along the upper Yellowstone River has been temporarily closed due to increased grizzly bear activity. Wildlife officials are monitoring the Crystal Cross site, and will reopen it as soon as it’s deemed safe for fishing.

Grizzly bears are expanding their range in Montana after successful population recovery efforts. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reminds anglers to be aware of grizzly bears’ presence while recreating along Montana’s rivers and streams.

FWP recommends anglers make noise while approaching rivers and streams where visibility is low and carry bear spray. The agency also encourages people to clean fish at designated stations when possible.

