© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Judge orders feds to review cattle grazing impacts on grizzlies north of Yellowstone

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 4, 2025 at 8:05 AM MDT

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service to reexamine how a cattle grazing plan for areas north of Yellowstone National Park could impact grizzly bears.

Missoula judge Kathleen DeSoto last week ruled the agencies must review how grazing on these Forest Service allotments could affect the bears’ ability to safely move across their habitat range. Connectivity between bear populations around Yellowstone and Glacier has been identified as a key component of recovery.

A coalition of environmental groups originally sued over the grazing plan in 2021, arguing grazing in such close proximity to the parks’ bear population could increase conflicts.
Tags
Montana News Environmentgrizzly bearswildlifeKathleen DeSoto
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information