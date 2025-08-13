Briefs: Workforce development; Grizzly bear poacher; Kalispell plane crash

Governor announces workforce development initiative

Shaylee Ragar

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a new initiative Monday to help connect workers to jobs and training.

The governor’s office said in a release that the 406 JOBS program will “modernize” the state’s workforce. It’s based on a federal initiative President Donald Trump launched last spring that includes grant money for states.

Gianforte said Montana faces a labor shortage, with about two job openings for every one unemployed person.

The program will focus on health care, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, education, child care and financial services. The state labor department will also work with the Montana University System to train students in Artificial Intelligence.

The governor says 406 JOBS will be a statewide framework to connect workforce programs across state agencies and outside entities.

Choteau man pleads guilty in grizzly bear poaching case

Victoria Traxler

According to federal court documents, Bryant Mikkelson shot and killed a grizzly bear in the Highwood Mountains on May 27.

Mikkelson reportedly took photos of the dead bear and texted them to friends, but did not report the kill to wildlife management authorities. He came forward to report the killing a week after it had already been reported through an anonymous tip. Mikkelson works as an outfitter for big game hunts in the area.

Mikkelson entered a plea deal filed in U.S. District Court August 6. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Plane crash at Kalispell airport leaves two people with minor injuries

Elinor Smith

Authorities confirmed there are no fatalities after a plane crash at the Kalispell city airport Monday afternoon.

A pilot and three passengers were onboard the primary plane when it crashed while landing. No serious injuries were reported. Two people were treated for minor injuries on scene.

Two aircraft involved in the incident caught fire. The chief of the Kalispell Fire Department says the blaze has been contained. The investigation into the accident has been handed off to the National Transportation Safety Board.