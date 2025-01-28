© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

New Administration, new grizzly bear policy? — Extra

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:25 AM MST
The Wide Open — New Administration, new grizzly bear policy? — Extra

Welcome to The Wide Open, I’m Nick Mott. I have one more very quick grizzly bear update for you. Because earlier today — I’m recording this on Monday the 27th, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they were cancelling these public meetings scheduled across grizzly country over the next week or so about the agency’s new rule that would impact bears.

I told you about this new move in the last extra I released on the feed. But as a quick reminder, there was a big announcement a couple weeks back that took a lot of people in the grizzly world by surprise.

Steve Daines: The Fish and Wildlife Service denied Montana and Wyoming’s petitions to delist the greater yellowstone ecosystem and NCDE grizzly bears because these two populations have exceeded recovery targets by so much that the service no longer believes these populations are even distinct.

That’s Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana. He was not enthused about this announcement.

Steve Daines: It’s really completely backwards.

Now, I’m playing you Daines talking about this because he was talking grizzlies at a Senate committee confirmation hearing for Doug Burgum, the new administration’s pick for Secretary of the Interior. So Daines wanted to know: What will the Trump Administration do on the grizzly bear front?

Steve Daines: Will you acknowledge that the data shows the recovery of these two populations, and commit to working with me to delist them?

Here’s what Burgum said:

Doug Burgum: I’m with you. We should be celebrating when species come off the endangered species list as opposed to fighting every way we can to try to keep them on that list.

So this little interaction is the very first lens we have into how the Trump Administration’s gonna handle grizzly bears. And just days after taking office, the administration got to it. Last week, Trump released an order that was very wonky and weedy, but in a nutshell it froze all kinds of federal rules proposed in the days before the administration changed, including this grizzly rule. So that’s why these public meetings are cancelled. The Trump Administration is reviewing what Biden tried to do with grizzlies, and deciding what’s next. And that’s all we know for now.

A Fish and Wildlife Service representative told me over email that they don’t have anything else to share at this time. So, for now, those public meetings are cancelled, grizzlies are still listed as threatened, and there could be big changes afoot in the weeks or months to come. We’ll keep you in the loop.

Keep an ear out for next week, when I’ll have one more extra for you that’s not grizzly-related at all.

The Wide Open - Big news for grizzlies — Extra
Montana News
Big news for grizzlies — Extra
Nick Mott
On January 8th, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made a big announcement about the future of grizzly bear management. Host Nick Mott breaks down the news and what the reaction to it means looking ahead.
Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Montana News
Timeline: A History Of Grizzly Bear Recovery In The Lower 48 States
Josh Burnham
Facing threats from habitat loss, hunting and conflicts with people and livestock, grizzly bear numbers dwindled to fewer than 1,000 in the lower 48 by the time the Endangered Species Act (ESA) was implemented in 1975. Now, wildlife managers say the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide populations have recovered and are ready for delisting. Here's a timeline of the management actions, court cases and notable events that have shaped grizzly bear recovery since their ESA listing through today.

Tags
Montana News Steve DainesU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceDoug Burgumgrizzly bearsEnvironmentEndangered Species Act
Nick Mott
Nick Mott is a reporter and podcast producer based in Livingston, Montana.
See stories by Nick Mott
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information