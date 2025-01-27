© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cancels public meetings on grizzly bear delisting

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published January 27, 2025 at 6:01 PM MST

Earlier this month the Fish and Wildlife Service decided to keep grizzly bears in the lower 48 under federal protections, maintaining their status as “threatened" under the Endangered Species Act.

The agency had scheduled public hearings on the decision for Missoula, Coeur D’Alene, Cody and online this week.

But roughly a day before the first meeting was scheduled in Missoula, the agency announced the meetings wouldn’t be happening. In a statement, the agency wrote the meetings were cancelled while the new presidential administration reviews the proposal.

“In light of the recent transition and the need for this Administration to review the recent grizzly bear proposed rule, the Service is cancelling all four of the public meetings and hearings that the agency voluntarily scheduled on this proposal,” an agency statement said.

The first Trump Administration attempted to delist grizzlies in and around Yellowstone National Park in 2017, only to have that decision overturned by a federal court ruling in 2018. President Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Interior has expressed interest in delisting the bears again.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife declined to answer MTPR’s questions about the cancellation.

The Wide Open: S01E01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana
Episode 01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana
Nick Mott
The Endangered Species Act helped bring the Yellowstone-area grizzly population back from the brink of extinction. It also sparked controversy over a question that looms over more species than just grizzly bears: How do we balance the needs of endangered wildlife with the needs of humans?

Tags
Montana News Environmentgrizzly bearsU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceEndangered Species Act
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information