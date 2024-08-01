© 2024 MTPR
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

Episode 01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:58 AM MDT
The Wide Open: S01E01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana
The Wide Open: S01E01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana

The Endangered Species Act helped bring the Yellowstone-area grizzly population back from the brink of extinction. It also sparked controversy over a question that looms over more species than just grizzly bears: How do we balance the needs of endangered wildlife with the needs of humans?
Montana News EnvironmentEndangered Species Actgrizzly bearswildlife
Nick Mott
Nick Mott is a reporter and podcast producer based in Livingston, Montana.
