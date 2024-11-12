Living with Grizzlies: A conversation about the future of bears

Big changes could be coming in how we manage one of Montana's most iconic and controversial species: grizzly bears.

Join us for a panel discussion about the future of grizzlies bears. We'll try to find a shared vision on how to coexist with bears no matter what comes next.

The panel will feature expert voices on all sides of the bear debate and will be moderated by The Wide Open host Nick Mott.

The event is Wednesday, November 20 at 6 p.m. at the 1900 in Livingston, MT.

We hope to see you there!

When: Nov. 20, 2024 at 6 -7:30 p.m.

Where: The 1900, 103 N Main St., Livingston, MT (map)

Free and open to the public

Panelists:

Chris Servheen - Former USFWS Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator

Druska Kinkie - Paradise Valley Rancher

Evan Stout - Bear Aware Gardiner, Yellowstone Wildlife Guides

Quentin Kujala - Montana FWP Conservation Director

Moderated by Journalis and The Wide Open host Nick Mott.

