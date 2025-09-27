© 2025 MTPR
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

The Wide Open Live: Beyond the Fireline

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published September 26, 2025 at 7:10 PM MDT
Since our very first episode, this show has been about a lot more than the Endangered Species Act. It's a vessel for compelling stories and conversations rooted more deeply than headlines can convey in Montana and in this region.

Today marks a shift. This is our first story that's not about wildlife or the ESA. In a way, this is a teaser for the future of what this feed will hold. We'll have more multi-part narrative series like season one. We'll also have one-offs, investigations and even the occasional live conversation, like this one.

What unites everything is this: The Wide Open is a home for nuanced and compelling storytelling and thinking about the West. The kind of stuff that's deeply important to people who live here, but just won't find a home anywhere else.

I moderated a live panel and an event called Free Press Fest, put on by Montana Free Press. There I talked with four experts about maybe the thorniest question about wildfire in the West: Fires are getting bigger and more destructive – but wildfire is part of our ecosystems - it's here to stay. So, how do we live with it? I'll drop us straight into this busy ballroom at Montana State University as I sit with our four panelists:

Kimiko Barrett, Sr. Wildfire Researcher & Policy Analyst, Headwaters Economics

Joe O’Connor, Managing Editor, Mountain Journal

Shawn Thomas, State Forester and Administrator, Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation

Dr. Cathy Whitlock, Regents Professor Emerita of Earth Sciences, Montana State University

Tags
Montana News wildfireCathy WhitlockShawn ThomasKimi BarrettJoe O’Connor
Nick Mott
Nick Mott is a reporter and podcast producer based in Livingston, Montana.
