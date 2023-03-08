2023 Montana Legislature midpoint reading list
Catch up on what happened in the first half of the 2023 legislative session and learn more about some of the things we talked about during The Session live episode on March 8.
Some of the bills referenced in this list have been tabled, voted down or modified before passage. The stories are included to show the context around the bills. See where bills currently stand with the Capitol Tracker from Montana Free Press.
You can always find the latest legislative news on Montana Public Radio, Montana Free Press and Yellowstone Public Radio, and on The Session and Capitol Talk podcasts, available wherever you listen.
How do I get involved?
- https://montanafreepress.org/2023/01/12/montana-legislature-2023-public-participation-guide/
- Videoconferences offer opportunity to visit with Montana lawmakers
Local control
- Housing bills mandating more planning and denser development advance
- Bills that would change Montana election policies advance
- GOP bills would require re-votes on some local property taxes
Constitution
- Republican lawmakers shy away from changing Montana’s constitutional right to abortion
- Rallygoers speak out against widespread changes to Montana's Constitution
Wildlife/hunting/environment
- Bill would require bonds when asking courts for temporary injunctions
- Lawmakers hear plan for grizzly management post-delisting
- Gianforte directs wildlife managers to develop a new wolf management plan
- The grizzly Rorschach test
- Committee votes on four wolf bills as legislative deadline nears
Drag, LGBTQ issues and sex education
- Bill to exempt misgendering, deadnaming from discrimination laws clears the House
- Montana Republicans seek to clamp down on drag shows and lustful thoughts
- After a heated debate, state Senate advances a ban on gender-affirming care
- Amid legal battles, the health dept. bars gender changes on birth certificates
- Lawmakers debate free speech, respect for transgender students
- Drag show bill sets up clash between LGBTQ expression and conservative parental control
- Bill creates strict definition for ‘sex,’ legally sidelining intersex and transgender people
- Drag ban bill for public places, schools and libraries moves through Legislature
Freedom caucus
- House OKs a broadly written 'parental rights' bill
- Rep. Rosendale praises Montana Freedom Caucus for opposing 'the radical left'
- Freedom Caucus seeks to unite 'constitutionally conservative' state lawmakers
Abortion
- Abortion bill would require Medicaid patients to prove medical necessity
- State lawmakers reject bills that would protect abortion access
- Republican lawmakers shy away from changing Montana’s constitutional right to abortion
- Montana companies tell lawmakers restricting abortion would be bad for business
- Bill would enshrine abortion rights in state law
- Montana Republicans show support for medical conscience bill
- Republican legislators advance abortion restrictions, shut down protections for reproductive rights
State budget
- At the halfway point, Republicans pass budget bills, target 'woke extremism'
- Billion dollar spending plan nears passage in the Legislature
- Budget proposal would increase pay for Medicaid providers
- Bootstraps & billions: What the state budget debate looks like outside the Capitol
- Economic issues take center stage in Gov. Gianforte's State of the State Address
- Gianforte budget proposal puts state surplus toward tax cuts, infrastructure and Montana State Hospital
- Billion-dollar tax rebate, spending package heads to governor’s desk
Judiciary
- Proposed bills open the door to partisan judicial elections
- Montana lawmakers pass bill restricting judicial powers
- Montana Republicans continue their push for changes to the courts
- Lawmakers look to tighten their control over the judiciary
- Gianforte requests $2.6 million to defend laws against court challenges
- Who wants partisan judges? MT’s Freedom Caucus does.
- Bill would shrink Montana Supreme Court from seven justices to five
- AG’s office looks for budget boost, re-inks contract with outside counsel
- Montana Senate endorses legislative subpoena powers bill
How does a bill become a law?