The Session

Watch live: The Session - the first 45 days

Published March 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST
The Session Live: the First 45 days. Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Pre-register at montanafreepress.org/the-session-live

The 2023 Montana Legislative Session is approaching the halfway mark, and while some lawmakers are using the transmittal break to return home, the hosts and reporters of The Session podcast are coming together live to discuss everything that’s transpired under the dome thus far.

Join us for this free, digital-only event on March 8 at 7 p.m. as reporters and editors from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio, and Yellowstone Public Radio discuss the major developments from the Montana legislature’s first 45 days and look ahead toward the second half of the session.

2023 Montana Legislature midpoint reading list

Catch up on what happened in the first half of the 2023 legislative session and learn more about some of the things we talked about during The Session live episode on March 8.

Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally Mauk is joined by Lee Newspapers State Bureau Chief Holly Michels and UM Political Science Professor and Mansfield Center Fellow Rob Saldin.
Capitol Talk
Get a recap of this week's action at the Montana Legislature with news and analysis from Sally Mauk, Rob Saldin and Holly Michels. Online Friday afternoons. On air Saturdays at 9:44 a.m.
The Session
The campaign rhetoric, power struggles and 2022 election results converge in the 68th Montana Legislature. Join us Mondays at 7:45 a.m. for a breakdown of what we’re watching in the statehouse.
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

The Session Montana PoliticsMontana Legislature