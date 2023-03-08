Watch live: The Session - the first 45 days

The 2023 Montana Legislative Session is approaching the halfway mark, and while some lawmakers are using the transmittal break to return home, the hosts and reporters of The Session podcast are coming together live to discuss everything that’s transpired under the dome thus far.

Join us for this free, digital-only event on March 8 at 7 p.m. as reporters and editors from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio, and Yellowstone Public Radio discuss the major developments from the Montana legislature’s first 45 days and look ahead toward the second half of the session.

2023 Montana Legislature midpoint reading list

Catch up on what happened in the first half of the 2023 legislative session and learn more about some of the things we talked about during The Session live episode on March 8.

