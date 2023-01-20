Rep. Rosendale praises Montana Freedom Caucus for opposing 'the radical left'

Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale spoke at a kickoff event in the state Capitol introducing Montana’s newly formed Freedom Caucus.

Rosendale reached out to Montana lawmakers last year to help found this local group modeled after the hard-line conservative U.S. House Freedom Caucus.

In a speech at the event introducing Montana’s Freedom Caucus, Rosendale praised state lawmakers for fighting for conservative values.

“Because folks, the radical left is trying to destroy your families. They're trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they're trying to brainwash our children. And it is really those three things that that you can encapsulate that we are all fighting”

State Sen. Theresa Manzella is the chair of the caucus, and said that the group will be focused on advocating for issues including parental rights, election integrity, and preventing federal government overreach.

Montana’s group is part of a larger movement orchestrated by the State Freedom Caucus Network, which has organized in twelve other statehouses.

There are at least 14 Montana legislators in the state freedom caucus, but the group allows anonymous members.

