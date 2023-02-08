After a heated debate, state Senate advances a ban on gender-affirming care

Debate on the state Senate floor came to a rare halt Tuesday after tense and emotional exchanges over a bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The bill advanced with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it, but not before yelling and finger pointing on the state Senate floor.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, a Democrat from Belgrade, moved to indefinitely postpone Senate Bill 99 – a maneuver that’s been used to kill similar bills in the past.

Republican Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls said the motion came too late in the debate.

“Senator, with all due respect, you’re out of order. Once the motion – once it closes, we have to go to the vote,” he said.

Without leaving the Senate floor, legislators gathered around the two leaders for a heated discussion about the rules of the chamber.

When the Senate came back to order, Flowers withdrew his motion.

In addition to banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth, the bill would also ban public funds from going to facilities that offer gender-affirming care and public employees from affirming a child’s transition. Democrats say they’re worried the policy would be found to be discriminatory and the state could lose federal funds that keep hospital and care facilities afloat.

Minority Leader Flowers argued the bill is government overreach.

“If you are truly committed to the freedoms that we enjoy under our Constitution, the freedoms for our families to make their own decisions about their children, then you’ll vote against this bill,” Flowers said.

Republican Sen. John Fuller from Kalispell, who’s carrying the bill, said youth under the age of 18 are too young to receive gender-affirming care.

“No serious state would promote the destruction of its own children. We must protect Montanans,” Fuller said.

Psychiatrists, pediatricians, counselors and other professional medical organizations testified that gender-affirming care, like hormone blockers that stall puberty, is offered after careful consideration and is best practice treatment for young people experiencing gender dysphoria.

If the bill passes a final vote in the Senate, it’ll move onto the House for consideration