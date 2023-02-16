Montana Republicans seek to clamp down on drag shows and lustful thoughts

Drag performances could be banned from public property or any location that receives funding from the state, under a policy that’s passed out of committee and is heading to the Montana House of Representatives.

Braxton Mitchell from Columbia Falls brought the bill, along with 70 Republican co-sponsors, including many members of the House Judiciary Committee where the bill was first heard.

“Why exactly did drag shows become children's entertainment, and quote unquote, family friendly. In my humble opinion, there's no such thing as a family friendly drag show,” Mitchell said.

During public testimony, opponents argued House Bill 359 perpetuates a false narrative that members of the LGBTQ community are sexual predators. Representative Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat from Missoula, said this narrative was evident in proponent testimony.

"What we saw was a perpetual conflation between sexual orientation, gender identity, drag performances, and most problematic, the sexualization of children," Zephyr said.

The committee voted to add two amendments to the bill before passing it onto the House. One, prohibits drag performances at any location that gets state funding. Another redefines drag performances to include any male or female impersonators providing entertainment that could excite lustful thoughts

The bill also states that any public employee found in violation of the policy could face a fine of up to $5,000.

Democrats on the committee criticized the bill and amendments for containing vague, subjective terminology that could be easily misinterpreted.