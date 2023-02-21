State lawmakers reject bills that would protect abortion access

Montana lawmakers have voted down two bills that would have solidified protections for abortion in Montana as Republican lawmakers look to restrict access.

Legislative Democrats brought proposals to codify a state Supreme Court precedent that found the state’s Constitution protects the right to terminate a pregnancy, and to protect abortion access for people with religious beliefs that allow it.

Both bills were voted down Monday by Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee. Republicans passed a slate of bills in 2021 to restrict access to abortion. Republicans have also introduced proposals this session to restrict the procedure, and those are moving through the process.

It won’t be clear if any of those legislative restrictions will stand until the Montana Supreme Court either affirms or overturns the Armstrong precedent that protects abortion in Montana. A lawsuit challenging the 2021 laws is ongoing.