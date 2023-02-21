© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State lawmakers reject bills that would protect abortion access

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM MST

Montana lawmakers have voted down two bills that would have solidified protections for abortion in Montana as Republican lawmakers look to restrict access.

Legislative Democrats brought proposals to codify a state Supreme Court precedent that found the state’s Constitution protects the right to terminate a pregnancy, and to protect abortion access for people with religious beliefs that allow it.

Both bills were voted down Monday by Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee. Republicans passed a slate of bills in 2021 to restrict access to abortion. Republicans have also introduced proposals this session to restrict the procedure, and those are moving through the process.

It won’t be clear if any of those legislative restrictions will stand until the Montana Supreme Court either affirms or overturns the Armstrong precedent that protects abortion in Montana. A lawsuit challenging the 2021 laws is ongoing.

Tags
Montana News Montana Legislatureabortion
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
See stories by Shaylee Ragar