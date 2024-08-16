© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wolf hunting regulations set for upcoming season 

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:50 PM MDT

State wildlife officials have set regulations for the upcoming wolf hunting season.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a quota of 334 wolves to be killed by hunting or trapping in the 2024-2025 season, which starts later this fall. It’s an increase from last year’s quota of 313 wolves.

Wildlife managers were directed by the 2021 legislature to reduce the state’s wolf population by 40%, a guideline that’s been met with strong backlash from conservation groups.

The Commission unanimously passed two changes to hunting regulations this year, brought by Region 3 Commissioner Susan Kirby Brooke. One reinstated the boundaries of two management units bordering Yellowstone National Park. The other explicitly bans the use of motion tracking technology in wolf hunting.

Brooke said the changes came at the request of her constituents.

“The public, I think, weighed in in a pretty big way that they did not like the concentrated harvest that close to the city of Gardiner and, and the impact to the businesses of the wolves being harvested,” said Brooke.

They were also supported by Yellowstone National Park’s superintendent. Earlier this year the park had requested the commission make changes after 13 Yellowstone wolves were killed just outside park boundaries last season.

The commission will set regulations for the wolf trapping season in its October meeting. Those could be subject to change pending ongoing litigation.
Tags
Montana News Montana Fish and Wildlife CommissionSusan Kirby Brooke
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information