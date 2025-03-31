State releases updated wolf management plan

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has published its final statewide wolf management plan . This is the final step in updating the 22 year-old document that guides how the agency manages wolves. It includes new laws and research, and takes into account the social tolerance of wolves, as well as strategies to deal with conflict.

The new plan sets a benchmark, or a minimum population size, not to fall below 450 wolves. That number, the agency says, equates to at least 15 pairs, a requirement as part of the carnivore’s delisting in 2011.

The plan does not include a maximum population size. FWP estimates there are around 1,100 wolves in Montana.

Statewide management objectives for wolves could change pending legislation being considered by lawmakers. Final approval of wolf management, including hunting quotas, will be up to the Fish and Wildlife Commission.