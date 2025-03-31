© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State releases updated wolf management plan

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:58 PM MDT

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has published its final statewide wolf management plan. This is the final step in updating the 22 year-old document that guides how the agency manages wolves. It includes new laws and research, and takes into account the social tolerance of wolves, as well as strategies to deal with conflict.

The new plan sets a benchmark, or a minimum population size, not to fall below 450 wolves. That number, the agency says, equates to at least 15 pairs, a requirement as part of the carnivore’s delisting in 2011.

The plan does not include a maximum population size. FWP estimates there are around 1,100 wolves in Montana.

Statewide management objectives for wolves could change pending legislation being considered by lawmakers. Final approval of wolf management, including hunting quotas, will be up to the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Montana News EnvironmentWolveswildlifeMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

