Groups ask court to shorten trapping season to protect grizzly bears

The start of wolf trapping season in Montana is right around the corner, but a federal court could drastically shorten the season.

Federal District Court Judge Donald Molloy heard arguments last Monday over whether statewide wolf trapping regulations are harming grizzly bears.

Conservation groups are asking Molloy to temporarily block 2023 regulations for wolf and coyote trapping and shorten the season in all areas west of Billings.

Plaintiffs WildEarth Guardians and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitteroot Citizen Task Force are asking for the season to be roughly cut in half.

The groups said grizzly bears are at risk of getting caught in traps under current regulations. They also argued that trappers are unlikely to report those incidents.

Injuring grizzlies is illegal under federal law. Attorneys for the state said there have been no documented cases of grizzlies injured by trappers since 2013.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently considering whether or not to delist the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem grizzly populations.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks can open the season as early as November 27, but the agency said that is unlikely this year.

With a start date looming, Molloy is expected to make a decision soon.