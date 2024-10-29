Briefs: Wolf trapping regulations; Big game hunters off to a strong start

FWP releases proposed wolf trapping regulations

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has released proposed regulations for the 2024-2025 wolf trapping season. The draft is available for public comment from now until November 12.

New this year is a court-established geographic area limiting wolf trapping. This comes after a judge ruled wolf trapping in certain regions threatened f ederally protected grizzly bears . The proposal also includes new rules that would go into effect throughout that geographic area, if a grizzly were to be incidentally caught in a trap.

Under the new regulations, the court-established geographic area will have a shorter trapping season from January 1 to February 15. Areas outside that zone of grizzly habitat will allow a longer trapping season.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on the changes in their November 12 meeting.

Western Montana big-game hunters start the season with strong harvest numbers

West central Montana hunters enjoyed a robust start to the big game general hunting season this weekend.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says data collected at check stations near Anaconda, Bonner, Darby and Fish Creek show harvest numbers ahead of last year’s opener.

For example, the white-tailed deer and elk harvest was almost double the 2023 opening weekend at the Bonner station. Region-wide, the elk harvest was up 30 percent from the same time last year.

Hunter traffic was steady, too.

More hunters passed through each of the stations this opening weekend compared to last.

Overall, west-central Montana’s four wildlife check stations saw over 2,300 hunters collectively. That’s nearly 200 more than last year.

Hunters are required to stop at all check stations they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals.

