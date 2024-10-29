© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you. Our deepest thanks to everyone who donated or volunteered during pledge week.
Thank you donors and volunteers!
Thank you to everyone who donated or volunteered during fall pledge week! Because of your generosity, we raised $275,000 toward our $325,000 fall goal. Your commitment to public radio keeps the information and entertainment flowing and available to everyone. Thank you!
2024 Montana Election Guide
Montana Election Guide
Your guide the 2024 Montana elections
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Briefs: Wolf trapping regulations; Big game hunters off to a strong start

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien,
Ellis Juhlin
Published October 29, 2024 at 7:45 AM MDT

FWP releases proposed wolf trapping regulations

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has released proposed regulations for the 2024-2025 wolf trapping season. The draft is available for public comment from now until November 12.

New this year is a court-established geographic area limiting wolf trapping. This comes after a judge ruled wolf trapping in certain regions threatened federally protected grizzly bears. The proposal also includes new rules that would go into effect throughout that geographic area, if a grizzly were to be incidentally caught in a trap.

Under the new regulations, the court-established geographic area will have a shorter trapping season from January 1 to February 15. Areas outside that zone of grizzly habitat will allow a longer trapping season.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on the changes in their November 12 meeting.

Western Montana big-game hunters start the season with strong harvest numbers

West central Montana hunters enjoyed a robust start to the big game general hunting season this weekend.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says data collected at check stations near Anaconda, Bonner, Darby and Fish Creek show harvest numbers ahead of last year’s opener.

For example, the white-tailed deer and elk harvest was almost double the 2023 opening weekend at the Bonner station. Region-wide, the elk harvest was up 30 percent from the same time last year.

Hunter traffic was steady, too.

More hunters passed through each of the stations this opening weekend compared to last.

Overall, west-central Montana’s four wildlife check stations saw over 2,300 hunters collectively. That’s nearly 200 more than last year.

Hunters are required to stop at all check stations they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals.
Tags
Montana News white-tailed deerelkWolveshuntingtrappingEnvironment
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information