Environment
State wildlife commission approves new wolf trapping regulations

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:17 AM MST
Gray wolf. File photo.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (PD)

In Ravalli County, trappers no longer have to set their snares and traps a certain distance away from roads that are closed during the winter — except for four roads identified as major recreation areas, including Skalkaho Pass Road.

Region 2 Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jeff Burrows, proposed the changes. In Tuesday’s commission meeting, he said trappers in the Bitterroot needed more opportunities to set traps to make up for the now shorter season.

The move was supported by outfitting and guiding groups, trappers, and pro-wolf hunting groups. Will Israel with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association praised Burrows for his collaboration

“Predator management is ecosystem management, and so when it comes to managing the big game species and all the different species that exist within each one of our regions, predator management is key," Israel said.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks did not request the change.

Anti-trapping groups and wildlife advocacy groups opposed the change, saying it could result in people, dogs and non-targeted wildlife getting hurt. KC York with Trap Free Montana said the proposals favored trappers at a cost to grizzlies, and public safety.

“People that are heavily involved in outdoor recreation in Ravalli County say 16 public trails, 16 roads will be impacted.”

In addition to the Ravalli County-specific changes, the commission passed regulations to shorten the trapping season in a court-approved zone that overlaps with grizzly habitat, and require a new permit for trapping animals within that zone. Additional regulations would take effect if a grizzly bear were to be found caught in a trap.

Grizzly bears are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, but that may change as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to decide on delisting two subpopulations of bears early in 2025.

The Commission will reconsider all these regulations next August for the 2025-2026 season.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

