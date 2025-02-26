© 2025 MTPR
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Briefs: New wolf management plan; Suspicious mountain lion carcass

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin,
Elinor Smith
Published February 26, 2025 at 7:45 AM MST

Montana FWP working on new wolf management plan
Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is one step closer to replacing its 22 year old wolf management plan. The agency has released its final analysis of the environmental impacts associated with the update. It includes consideration of how the state’s population has grown since the current wolf management plan was put in place, in 2003.

It also lists benefits and challenges of wolves’ presence in Montana, given that human tolerance plays a large role in the dynamics of wolf populations in the state. Unlike the 2003 plan, the new document includes details on how FWP monitors and manages wolves, including nonlethal management techniques.

A comment period is open for partner agencies, tribal nations and impacted counties through March 9

Mountain Lion found dead near Troy
Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

State wildlife officials are seeking information on the death of a mountain lion found near Troy. The animal was wrapped in a tarp with its head and tail cut off near mile marker three on Troy Mine Road. Anyone with information on the animal’s death can call the local game warden at (406) 291-6539 and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksEnvironmentWolvesmountain lions
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter.

Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
