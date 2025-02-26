Briefs: New wolf management plan; Suspicious mountain lion carcass

Montana FWP working on new wolf management plan

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is one step closer to replacing its 22 year old wolf management plan. The agency has released its final analysis of the environmental impacts associated with the update. It includes consideration of how the state’s population has grown since the current wolf management plan was put in place, in 2003.

It also lists benefits and challenges of wolves’ presence in Montana, given that human tolerance plays a large role in the dynamics of wolf populations in the state. Unlike the 2003 plan, the new document includes details on how FWP monitors and manages wolves, including nonlethal management techniques.

A comment period is open for partner agencies, tribal nations and impacted counties through March 9

Mountain Lion found dead near Troy

Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

State wildlife officials are seeking information on the death of a mountain lion found near Troy. The animal was wrapped in a tarp with its head and tail cut off near mile marker three on Troy Mine Road. Anyone with information on the animal’s death can call the local game warden at (406) 291-6539 and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.