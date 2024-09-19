© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State Hospital won't apply for federal recertification this year

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:13 AM MDT

The state’s only psychiatric hospital for adults won’t apply for federal recertification for at least another year. Construction at the Montana State Hospital is holding up the process.

The hospital lost certification from the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid in 2022 due to patient deaths. That means the state has been unable to bill Medicaid or Medicare. That has cost the state tens of millions of dollars.

State health department director Charlie Brereton had previously said the state hospital would apply for recertification by the end of this year.

But he told state lawmakers this week the hospital can’t apply until remodeling projects at the facility are done sometime in 2025.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
