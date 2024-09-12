© 2024 MTPR
Lawmakers reject proposed changes to state hospital commitments

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:28 AM MDT

State lawmakers declined to support two bills that would fundamentally change how Montanans are committed to the state psychiatric hospital.  

The state health department asked the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee to support two bills that would change criminal and civil commitments to the Montana State Hospital.  

The bills would require judges and county attorneys to commit people to local service providers before sending them to the state hospital for civil or criminal purposes. State health officials could also deny commitments if there are no available beds.

Judges have noted that there are no community providers available to take these patients. They also say that the state hospital is the only facility that can involuntarily medicate patients. That’s often needed in order to stabilize people with severe mental health conditions.

Lawmakers on the committee said the bills were too broad. The state health department could still find a bill sponsor on its own ahead of the session.

Montana News Health careMontana State HospitalMontana LegislatureMontana Department of Public Health and Human Services
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
