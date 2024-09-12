Lawmakers reject proposed changes to state hospital commitments

State lawmakers declined to support two bills that would fundamentally change how Montanans are committed to the state psychiatric hospital.

The state health department asked the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee to support two bills that would change criminal and civil commitments to the Montana State Hospital.

The bills would require judges and county attorneys to commit people to local service providers before sending them to the state hospital for civil or criminal purposes. State health officials could also deny commitments if there are no available beds.

Judges have noted that there are no community providers available to take these patients. They also say that the state hospital is the only facility that can involuntarily medicate patients. That’s often needed in order to stabilize people with severe mental health conditions.

Lawmakers on the committee said the bills were too broad. The state health department could still find a bill sponsor on its own ahead of the session.