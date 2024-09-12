Lawmakers reject proposed changes to state hospital commitments
State lawmakers declined to support two bills that would fundamentally change how Montanans are committed to the state psychiatric hospital.
The state health department asked the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee to support two bills that would change criminal and civil commitments to the Montana State Hospital.
The bills would require judges and county attorneys to commit people to local service providers before sending them to the state hospital for civil or criminal purposes. State health officials could also deny commitments if there are no available beds.
Judges have noted that there are no community providers available to take these patients. They also say that the state hospital is the only facility that can involuntarily medicate patients. That’s often needed in order to stabilize people with severe mental health conditions.
Lawmakers on the committee said the bills were too broad. The state health department could still find a bill sponsor on its own ahead of the session.
There is more turnover among Montana State Hospital leadership. This comes as the state prepares to apply for federal recertification. The state’s psychiatric hospital for adults has gone through a handful of leaders since it lost federal certification in 2022 due to patient deaths.
Nearly two years after losing federal certification, the state’s adult psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs is facing leadership shakeups and turnover of medical providers and key staff.
State health officials said they will pay community providers to do court-ordered mental health evaluations. Scam artists are trying to trick Montanans out of their money or sensitive personal information.
Workers in state-run medical facilities will soon get a raise. This comes as the state struggles to hire permanent medical workers, but state health officials have a plan to recruit and retain more staff.
State Health Department Director Charlie Brereton said his office plans to apply for recertification of the state hospital with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) by the end of the year.