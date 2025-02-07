© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! It’s a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.
Celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with us!
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! Join us February 7th at 6 p.m. for a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.

Health officials push for support facilities for discharged State Hospital patients

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:35 AM MST

State health officials want to add more facilities for discharged state hospital patients who need support reentering their community.

Health department director Charlie Brereton told lawmakers his staff is working on legislation that would open so-called “step-down” facilities for Montana State Hospital patients.

“At least one more subacute step-down facility in the state of Montana, but we’re interested in several, at least one or two at this point in time," said Brereton.

These facilities would bridge the gap between the high level of care at the state hospital and the low level of care in their home communities. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget has already called for one of these step-down facilities to be built.

Breton says the facilities in the preliminary legislation would be in addition to what Gianforte has proposed.

A state watchdog group and families have long complained that the state hospital fails to prepare patients for discharge. There have been reports of patients being discharged into homelessness without proper medications or follow-up care.

State health officials also told lawmakers that they have improved their discharge planning and are increasing the number of staff that work on those plans.
Tags
Montana News Charlie BreretonMontana State HospitalGreg GianforteHealth careHomelessness
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information