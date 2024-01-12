Montana State Hospital prepares to re-apply for federal aid

The Montana State Hospital is tens of millions of dollars over budget as it prepares to apply for federal recertification with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). State health officials said they are making progress.

State Health Department Director Charlie Brereton said his office plans to apply for recertification of the state hospital by the end of the year.

CMS pulled certification in 2022 due to patient deaths and dangerous conditions at the facility. That means the state hospital can no longer receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.

According to documents given to state lawmakers this week, the state hospital is over budget in part due to spending about $46 million on contract staff this past fiscal year.

Brereton said the health department is working to boost pay for staff in order to reduce reliance on contract workers.

The state is also working with contractors to review infrastructure improvements, has hired more administrative staff to improve patient safety and the facility is searching for a new CEO.