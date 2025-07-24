New CEO takes over at the Montana State Hospital

The state psychiatric hospital has a new CEO. This will be the fifth leader of the embattled facility in the past four years.

State health officials announced Kevin Flanigan’s resignation late Friday afternoon. Flanigan served as the Montana State Hospital’s CEO for one year.

When Flanigan was hired, the state health department said he would permanently serve in the role. In a statement, the department said Flanigan “decided to conclude his service.” Officials did not say why he resigned.

Flanigan will be replaced by Daniel Bemporad. Bemporad previously worked at the hospital.

He will be taking over as the facility prepares to apply for federal recertification. Federal officials pulled Medicaid and Medicare funding after patient deaths in 2022. That loss has cost the state millions of dollars.