New program aims to help Montanans reapply for Medicaid

The Montana Primary Care Association is launching a program to help people who lost Medicaid during the state’s evaluation process reapply.

The Montana Primary Care Association will train public service providers like food banks to help the roughly 130,000 Montanans that lost Medicaid during the last year.

The state recently finished evaluating the eligibility of everyone on its Medicaid rolls. That process was on hold during the pandemic.

Olivia Riutta with the Primary Care Association said the process of reapplying can be confusing and there are many people who are still eligible or lost coverage for procedural reasons.

“We are working to increase the capacity across the state so that people who have lost Medicaid or Healthy Montana Kids can reapply for coverage as quickly as possible,” Riutta said.

Riutta is encouraging organizations that can’t directly help people re-apply to refer them to the Primary Care Association's Cover Montana program. That program provides remote and in-person help to people applying for Medicaid or buying insurance on the federal marketplace.