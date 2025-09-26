Briefs: Medicaid work requirements; wildfire mitigation; hepatitis C; Rural development

Public comment period opens for proposed Medicaid work requirements

Aaron Bolton

Federal health officials are taking public comment on Montana’s proposed work requirements for Medicaid expansion enrollees.

The state health department earlier this month asked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to approve its plan. The state’s requirements are largely in line with a bill Congress passed mandating work requirements and other changes to Medicaid.

If approved, Montanans on Medicaid would be required to work 80 hours per month. There are several exceptions for college students, disabled people and others.

The CMS public comment period will run through Oct. 18.

Chippewa Cree Tribe awarded $2.5 million for hepatitis C treatment

Aaron Bolton

Federal funding announced Wednesday will help health officials on the Rocky Boy Reservation prevent and cure hepatitis C.

The Trump administration awarded the Chippewa Cree Tribe $2.5 million. The money will help the tribe’s health center test for the disease, treat and cure infected patients. The funding is part of a federal pilot program that aims to eliminate the disease.

Medications that cure hepatitis C can cost tens of thousands of dollars without insurance coverage. Indigenous populations die from the virus at three times the national average . That’s according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection transmitted through blood. It can cause liver failure. Most people don’t know they’re infected as symptoms take years to surface. That’s why testing is important.

Missoula County awarded $1.2 million wildfire mitigation grant

Austin Amestoy

Missoula County will receive more than $1.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help mitigate wildfire risk. The agency announced the award as part of its third round of wildfire defense grants . The money will help hire staff working on the county’s long-term wildfire adaptation plan. That group helps homeowners retrofit their property to reduce fire risk, and works to lower risk for future developments.

Missoula is the only county in Montana to receive an award this year. Prior recipients include Lincoln, Treasure and Park counties.

Trump administration appoints new director of Montana's Rural Development office

Victoria Traxler

The Trump administration appointed former state legislator Bill Warden to lead Montana’s Rural Development office. The office runs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s loan and training programs for rural communities.

Warden served as a House Rep. for the Bozeman area during the 2005 state legislative session. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Montana State University. He also works in the electronics retail sales sector.

The appointment comes during a reorganization period for the USDA. Agency leaders say they’re working to bring the department “closer to the people it serves.” This includes relocating about 2,500 personnel out of Washington D.C.

Another former state legislator, Kathleen Williams, held the position from 2022 to 2025.

UM, MSU report growth in enrollment and student retention

Edward O’Brien

Montana’s flagship universities are reporting strong enrollment and student retention numbers at the start of the fall semester.

Montana State University in Bozeman set another record with 17,165 students enrolled this fall. That headcount is 21 students ahead of last fall’s total which was itself a new statewide record.

MSU says its student retention rate is almost 82 percent, another record for the school. Retention measures the number of students who return for their second fall semester. It’s considered an accurate predictor of eventual graduation rates.

West of the Divide, The University of Montana in Missoula is marking its fifth consecutive year of enrollment growth. UM officials Wednesday said more than 11,000 students are attending UM. That’s 2 percent more than this time last year.

UM is reporting a record 77 percent student retention rate.