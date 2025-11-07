Montana submits plan for $500 million in rural health funding

One of President Donald Trump’s major policy initiatives was to renew tax cuts he pushed through Congress during his first term. To pay for those revenue reductions, Republicans looked to Medicaid cuts.

To win over a few Republican holdouts worried about rural hospitals shuttering as a result, party leaders created a $50 billion fund to support rural health care.

Montana state health officials have submitted the state’s application for its share of the money. The state will receive at least $500 million over five years, and could get more based on its application.

The state health department’s plan for the funding is broad. It wants to reimburse tuition for newly graduated health workers in exchange for working in Montana for at least five years.

Funding could also help ambulance services cover their expenses. There will be programs aimed at reducing unnecessary ER visits and more.

It’s unclear whether these initiatives will help rural hospitals fill the gap left by Medicaid cuts.

New federal rules require Medicaid enrollees to verify they’re working, in school or meet several exemptions. Health providers worry many won’t be able to keep up with the paperwork and will be disenrolled. That could mean rural health providers working on slim margins will see more people without health coverage.