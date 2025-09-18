© 2025 MTPR
Health department: New Medicaid rules may require 50 more workers to implement

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:34 AM MDT

The state health department estimates it may need to hire roughly 50 additional workers to carry out changes to Medicaid expansion.

President Donald Trump’s major policy bill requires people on the program to work at least 80 hours a month. Enrollees will also have to prove eligibility twice a year rather than every 12 months.

That will create more paperwork for state Medicaid staff. The health department will also have to create new systems to verify eligibility.

Director Charlie Brereton said it’s still unclear how much additional funding the department will need.

The health department asked federal officials for permission to implement work requirements earlier this month. It’s unclear how long that application process will take.

Health officials also told lawmakers the state will receive at least $500 million from a rural health program that was part of Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill. The state could get more funding based on need.
Montana News Health careMedicaid expansionMedicaidMontana Department of Public Health and Human ServicesCharlie BreretonMontana Politics
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
