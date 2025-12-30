Federal officials turn down Montana’s Medicaid work requirements — for now

Earlier this year, Congress passed legislation that requires some people on Medicaid to prove they are working or lose health coverage.

The state quickly submitted its plan to implement those work requirements. But the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not consider the state’s request.

State health officials told lawmakers in December that the state will have to wait for the federal agency to release its own application to implement work requirements. That’s expected in early 2026.

Despite the setback, state health department Director Charlie Brereton hopes the state can implement the new rules sometime next summer.

State health officials estimate nearly 10,000 people will lose Medicaid coverage by 2029 because of work requirements.

Outside estimates are much higher, ranging from about 30,000-50,000 people. Those estimates account for Montanans who still qualify but are unable to keep up with new paperwork.

