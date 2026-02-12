Why have school test scores stopped rising?

Pencils down! Does that phrase bring back some anxiety-inducing memories? What if, like in your bad dreams, it's an exam you haven't studied for? A listener wants to know why student test scores have stopped rising. The answer involves triangles and time. Learn more in this lesson of The Big Why. There won't be a quiz afterward.

Austin Amestoy: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I’m your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer your questions — large or small — about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans for Montana, this is The Big Why.

Pencils down! Does that phrase bring back some sweaty, anxiety-inducing memories? This week, we’re talking academic testing. Joining me is MTPR producer Nick Mott. Hello, Nick!

Nick Mott: Hi Austin — you just took me back to middle school for a second there.

Austin Amestoy: Ah yes, everyone’s favorite phase of life. This question comes to us from an anonymous listener in Lake County who noticed Montana’s students haven’t exactly been reaching new heights on state exams. In fact, scores appear to have stopped rising after recovering from a huge dip during the pandemic. Our listener wanted to know: Why?

Nick Mott: Wow, that’s not great to hear. And I’m betting the answer to “why” is not an easy one to come by.

Austin Amestoy: Indeed it is not, Nick — we’ll get to why that is in a bit. But first, I want to take you to the place I started my own search for answers: Bonner School, east of Missoula.

Nick Mott: Ah, Bonner. An old mill town, right?

Austin Amestoy: Yes! Bonner is kind of your typical K-8 Montana school in many ways — one level, low ceilings, and classrooms strung out along some really, really long hallways added over the years.

Nick Mott: That’s a familiar picture. Why Bonner?

Austin Amestoy: Well, students there were about to take a very important — and very controversial — test.

Bryce Neibergs: “Are you guys ready? Today we’re going to do our MAST test on comparing and finding equivalent fractions.”

Austin Amestoy Bonner fourth-grade teacher Bryce Neibergs says Montana’s new statewide test, MAST, has some upsides. It’s delivered in bite-sized tests throughout the year, instead of one giant exam at the end. Neibergs says that’s helpful for students who struggled with test anxiety. But, he says students are still spending too much time testing, which takes away from teaching time.

Austin Amestoy: That’s Bryce Neibergs, fourth grade teacher. Fifteen students have their laptops out, ready to take a MAST test.

Nick Mott: A what test?

Austin Amestoy: MAST — M-A-S-T. That stands for Montana Aligned to Standards Through-Year Assessment.

Nick Mott: That acronym is missing some letters.

Austin Amestoy: Indeed it is, Nick — A+. MAST is the new exam used by state education officials to assess student learning across Montana. The old state test was given in one huge lump in the spring. This one is broken up into about two dozen mini tests across the year — students take those in addition to classroom quizzes and other district exams.

Bryce Neibergs: “You have about five more minutes.”

Austin Amestoy: The room is mostly quiet for about half an hour as they take the exam.

Bryce Neibergs: “Alright, nice work. If your computer’s out, put it away.”

Nick Mott: You make taking a MAST test sound pretty effortless, Austin.

Austin Amestoy: Well, for some students, it is — state education officials surveyed students and teachers last summer for their thoughts on MAST, and most students liked the shorter exams spread throughout the year. Students like 10-year-old Alex in Mr. Neibergs’ class.

Alex: “They were pretty easy to understand. They give pretty clear directions.”

Austin Amestoy: But Alex has noticed something about MAST his teachers have, too.

Alex: “There are some questions that are a little confusing, but that’s because we haven’t gone over those in class, really.”

Austin Amestoy Bonner fourth grader Alex loves to read, and says he doesn’t mind taking the state’s new MAST tests. But, he says the exams sometimes cover topics he hasn’t learned yet — an issue identified by many of Montana’s teachers and administrators.

Nick Mott: Wait, they’re being tested on subjects they haven’t learned?

Austin Amestoy: Yes, Nick — and that’s just one of several major issues a lot of Montana teachers and administrators have raised with MAST. That same survey found the majority of teachers ran out of time to teach subjects covered by a MAST test. They said the results of the tests were hard to understand, and perhaps most importantly, MAST has added to the amount of time students spend taking tests, rather than reducing it.

Mr. Neibergs says that’s one of his biggest concerns with MAST.

Bryce Neibergs: “They’re here at school to learn from their teachers and from their classmates. And, when they’re stuck behind a computer, testing for as much as they do, they’re missing out on that.”

Nick Mott: Interesting — more time testing, more time away from … learning?

Austin Amestoy: And here we’ve arrived at one theory for why scores are down: We’re testing too much. In fact, all the educators and experts I spoke with for this story feel that’s the case!

Nick Mott: Too much testing — huh. What kind of tests are students taking these days?

Austin Amestoy: In most Montana schools, kids are taking a “triangle” of tests, Nick. Teachers use the results from each test type to get a clear picture of student learning. On one side of that triangle are classroom exams, like pop quizzes or unit tests. On another side are larger district exams, given a few times per year.

Nick Mott: Classroom tests, district tests … and let me guess, state tests? Like MAST?

Austin Amestoy: That’s right! All states have an exam that’s publicly reported and used to hold schools and the state accountable for student learning. That’s required under federal law.

Nick Mott: Wow. You put that testing triangle together, and that does sound like a long time spent on exams.

Austin Amestoy: You bet it is. And, in fact, that’s one of the issues MAST was designed to solve. In a perfect form, that test would give districts a benchmark for student learning every few months, and give teachers a progress report after every mini test.

Nick Mott: Right, and then schools could probably cut down on the other exams, right?

Austin Amestoy: That’s the theory. The reality, though, is the test just isn’t doing what teachers want it to do. Plus, the results are being publicly reported now, and administrators are worried the potentially inaccurate results will hurt public perception of teachers. Superintendents like Laurie Barron at Evergreen School in the Flathead.

Laurie Barron: “Our teachers are working their tails off to serve kids. I’m in classes — I was in there today, I can tell you, my third graders can read and compute. I’m watching them do it, and I’ve got a test that says I can’t.”

Austin Amestoy: Barron says she sees the potential in MAST and believes the Office of Public Instruction is working hard to fix it, but she says right now, the other two sides of Evergreen’s “testing triangle” are showing the state exam is way off the mark.

Nick Mott: Wow. What does the Office of Public Instruction have to say about this?

Austin Amestoy: You know, I asked for an interview several times over a couple of weeks, and the agency told me it was too busy. It also didn’t respond to my written questions by deadline.

But Nick, the reality is that Montana isn’t alone when it comes to flat test scores. Our data mirror many states in the nation that have seen learning declines over the last decade . Researchers have a few hypotheses for why it’s happening. Those include changes to school accountability laws in the 2010s, school funding reductions during the Great Recession and the rise of social media.

Nick Mott: Whoa, that’s a long list of potential causes.

Austin Amestoy: Yes, and it’s neither comprehensive nor causational. We just don’t have any proven answers for why learning has stagnated yet. In the meantime, though, experts do have some thoughts on how we can improve student testing.

Scott Marion led the Center for Assessment for more than a decade. He helped states, including Montana, implement their exams. He says standardized tests spread across the year like MAST have a lot of promise, but are showing a lot of growing pains.

Scott Marion: “That is the tough thing — to do something well, it’s hard to do with a snap of your fingers."

Nick Mott: Does Marion have any ideas for solutions to over-testing?

Austin Amestoy: Yes: he says schools should find ways to cut down on non-mandatory tests. They should take a hard look at the data their tests provide and those that aren’t useful should go away. Less time testing, more time learning.

And you know, Nick, there is one bright spot for Montana students we haven’t talked about yet.

Nick Mott: What’s that?

Austin Amestoy: On the only test that compares schools across the country, Montana students are performing above the national average in math and reading.

Nick Mott: Well that is some good news to close with. Austin, thanks so much for your reporting.

Austin Amestoy: Thanks, Nick!