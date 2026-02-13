© 2026 MTPR
'Big Sky Falling' examines drug and murder scandal at Montana State University

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 13, 2026 at 6:16 PM MST
Screen capture from the documentary film “Big Sky Falling” showing a newspaper front page with the headline “Murder arrests made.” Above it, a smaller headline reads, “Two former Montana State athletes arrested and charged in shooting death of Jason Wright.”

In the mid-2000s, the murder of 26-year-old Jason Wright and subsequent bust of a cocaine ring rocked the community of Bozeman. Investigators connected a web of current and former Montana State University student athletes connected to the killing and drug dealing. The fallout shook the foundations of the school, and raised questions about its ability to support the student athletes it recruited.

“Big Sky Falling” directors Scott Diener and Mark James joined MTPR's Austin Amestoy to talk about their film, which is showing at this year's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula.

Editor's note: The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a sponsor of MTPR, but our news coverage of this event is editorially independent.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
