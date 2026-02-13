Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Dillon mayor abruptly resigns during council meeting
On Feb. 4 a tense city council meeting in Dillon took a turn when Mayor John McGinley suddenly resigned. McGinley announced his resignation during a heated discussion with city council members over transparency and communication between the two branches of local government.
McGinley, who served as Dillon’s mayor for four years, told councilors he could no longer handle the stress of the position.
City councilors held a special session Feb. 11 to determine next steps. The city is accepting applicants for McGinley’s replacement and will decide on a candidate March 4.
Local government jobs host some of the highest employee turnover rates. Data show national vacancy rates for these positions are twice as high as the private sector.