© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Court removes block on Medicaid funding restrictions for Planned Parenthood

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:38 AM MDT
A Planned Parenthood of Montana clinic is seen on July 6, 2022, in Helena, Montana.
Matt Volz
/
KHN
A Planned Parenthood of Montana clinic is seen on July 6, 2022, in Helena, Montana.

President Donald Trump’s so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" has a provision that restricts some abortion providers from billing Medicaid. The way the law was written primarily impacts Planned Parenthood clinics.

A lower federal court temporarily blocked the provision. An appeals court last week overturned that decision while the case continues to play out.

Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller says roughly a third of the nonprofit’s patients are on Medicaid. She says her four clinics offer more than abortion services.

“Those are services ranging from annual exams, birth control visits, STI testing, cancer screenings," she says.

Fuller says Planned Parenthood will be able to offer some Medicaid patients discounted services through grant funding. But that won’t cover everyone. She says some patients will be forced to find new providers, which can be hard in rural areas.

Fuller says it’s too early to know how Montana clinics will be impacted financially. The national Planned Parenthood arm said in a press release the decision puts 200 clinics at risk of closure.
Tags
Montana News Planned Parenthood of MontanaMartha FullerHealth careMedicaid
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information