Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Cascade County commission chair voices concern about vacant election position

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST

Cascade County’s new commission chair said he’s concerned that a top election official position remains unfilled as election season approaches.

Commission chair Jim Larson said the office had received at least four applications for the election administrator job as of Tuesday and he hopes they’ll start reviewing them next week.

“Well, I wouldn’t be worried if we were done last week,” Larson said. “But, yeah, we’re concerned here with getting this done.”

The administrator position is in charge of the upcoming school board election in Great Falls — that’s scheduled for early May. A county employee is filling the role pending a permanent hire.

Cascade County commissioners in December voted to remove management duties from the clerk and recorder after a string of alleged errors in previous elections. Commissioners also agreed in that unanimous vote to abstain from discussing election issues during years in which their seat is on the ballot.

That prompted an election monitoring group to submit a letter this week asking commissioner Rae Grulkowski to withdraw from election decisions to comply with the rule.

Commissioner Larson said the county attorney is reviewing that letter. He added the intent of the policy was to avoid the appearance of “impropriety” by commissioners after the elections department was moved into their office last year.

Commissioner Grulkowski did not respond to a request for comment.

