Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Secretary of State likely discriminated against Cascade County applicant, labor dept. says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 4, 2024 at 3:35 PM MST

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen likely discriminated against an applicant for Cascade County Clerk and Recorder. That’s according to findings from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

Rina Fontana Moore applied for the job after the county made it a position for hire rather than an elected office. She had previously held the office for 16 years as a Democrat.

Jacobsen sent an email to Cascade County officials urging them not to hire Moore, saying it would undermine voters.

Moore filed a complaint, saying Jacobsen was discriminating against her because of her political beliefs.

The Labor Department found there is a reasonable cause that Moore was discriminated against.

The Secretary of State’s office did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

The parties now go through a process to settle on damages.
Montana News Christi JacobsenMontana Department of Labor and IndustryRina Fontana MooreCascade CountyMontana Politics
