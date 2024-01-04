Cascade County appoints interim elections administrator
The Cascade County Commission has unanimously appointed a new interim elections administrator after stripping the duties from the county’s clerk and recorder in December.
Beatrice Deveraux Biddick was selected to oversee the county’s elections until a permanent, nonpartisan administrator is hired.
Biddick is currently second-in-command to Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant, who was elected last year.
The commission voted to remove Merchant’s election administration duties after she was accused of mismanaging the county’s voting procedures, including in two lawsuits filed earlier this year.
Before the county hired her, Biddick was part of a group that raised unsubstantiated claims concerning election integrity, calling on officials to count all ballots by hand.
Every statewide office, two U.S. House seats, a U.S. Senate seat and many local offices will be up for election in 2024.
