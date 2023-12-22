Cascade County remains without an elections administrator

One of Montana’s largest counties is still without someone to lead its elections one week after its previous administrator lost her duties.

Cascade County commissioners have met twice to discuss hiring an interim elections administrator and a permanent replacement, but have not made a decision.

The commission last week voted to remove duties from clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant, citing a need to secure the county’s election procedures.

Commissioners said they’re waiting for more information from office staff on a salary for the new administrator. They’re also seeking Merchant’s input to shape a job description.

Commissioners are set to meet Thursday to continue hammering out details.