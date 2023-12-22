© 2023 MTPR
Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Cascade County remains without an elections administrator

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST

One of Montana’s largest counties is still without someone to lead its elections one week after its previous administrator lost her duties.

Cascade County commissioners have met twice to discuss hiring an interim elections administrator and a permanent replacement, but have not made a decision.

The commission last week voted to remove duties from clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant, citing a need to secure the county’s election procedures.

Commissioners said they’re waiting for more information from office staff on a salary for the new administrator. They’re also seeking Merchant’s input to shape a job description.

Commissioners are set to meet Thursday to continue hammering out details.

Montana News Cascade County Sandra Merchant Montana Politics
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana's journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station's morning voice in Fall 2022.

