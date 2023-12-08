© 2023 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Cascade County Commission vote could strip election duties from embattled clerk & recorder

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST

Cascade County commissioners are scheduled to vote on whether to remove election duties from the clerk and recorder’s office. The move to strip the duties from the office comes after a year of lawsuits and allegations of misconduct directed at the current election administrator.

Two of three commissioners agreed to put the resolution on their next agenda for consideration. The commissioners would hire a dedicated election administrator who would work under their supervision if the resolution passes.

Election duties currently fall to clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant. She narrowly ousted a longtime incumbent last year and in that time has faced calls to resign.

Great Falls Public Schools trustees in September penned a letter to county commissioners asking them to take over election duties. The trustees cited communication issues with Merchant during their election earlier this year.

Merchant’s elections office posted a statement on its website accusing the commissioners of attempting to “nullify” the votes of those who put her in office.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the issue at their Tuesday meeting.

