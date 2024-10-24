Judge orders irrigation district election to be redone following mail ballot mistakes
Judge David Grubich earlier this month voided election results from multiple parts of the Fort Shaw Irrigation District west of Great Falls.
Plaintiffs had sued the irrigation district and former county election administrator Sandra Merchant following the May 2023 election. The plaintiffs said ballots were sent late and some didn’t have signature or secrecy envelopes.
The irrigation district’s attorney, in a court filing, agreed that the district also made paperwork errors in the days leading up to the election.
Cascade County commissioners voted to remove election duties from clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant last year as her office faced other accusations of mishandled elections.
The county’s current, nonpartisan election administrator Terry Thompson said the irrigation district election will be redone on February 25.
